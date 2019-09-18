close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Web Desk
September 18, 2019
Oppo Reno price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 18, 2019

The Oppo Reno was launched in Pakistan in April 2019. The Oppo Reno retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 69,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo Reno.

Oppo Reno FeaturesOppo Reno Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
3765 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Oppo Reno price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo Reno in Pakistan.

