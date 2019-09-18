Oppo Reno price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Oppo Reno was launched in Pakistan in April 2019. The Oppo Reno retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 69,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo Reno.
|Oppo Reno Features
|Oppo Reno Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3765 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Oppo Reno price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo Reno in Pakistan.
