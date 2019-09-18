Oppo Reno price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo Reno was launched in Pakistan in April 2019. The Oppo Reno retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 69,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo Reno.

Oppo Reno Features Oppo Reno Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.4 inches (16.26 cm) bezel-less display

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

3765 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 5G, 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Oppo Reno price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo Reno in Pakistan.