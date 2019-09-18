close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Web Desk
September 18, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A10 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A10 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A10.

Samsung Galaxy A10 FeaturesSamsung Galaxy A10 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Design
Slim Design
Performance
Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Octa core Processor
2 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
13 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
Battery
3400 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Samsung Galaxy A10 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A10 in Pakistan.

