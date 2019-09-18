Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A10 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A10 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A10.
|Samsung Galaxy A10 Features
|Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Octa core Processor
2 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3400 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A10 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A10 in Pakistan.
The Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A10 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A10.
|Samsung Galaxy A10 Features
|Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Octa core Processor
2 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|13 MP Rear Camera
5 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3400 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Samsung Galaxy A10 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A10 in Pakistan.