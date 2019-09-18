Samsung Galaxy A10 price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A10 Mobile prices and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A10 was launched in Pakistan in February 2019. The Samsung Galaxy A10 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 21,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Samsung Galaxy A10.

Samsung Galaxy A10 Features Samsung Galaxy A10 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.2 inches (15.75 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Design

Slim Design

Performance

Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Octa core Processor

2 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

13 MP Rear Camera

5 MP Front Camera

Battery

3400 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Samsung Galaxy A10 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Samsung Galaxy A10 in Pakistan.