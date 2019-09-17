2019 International Bamboo Industry Fair to kick off in Sichuan

CHENGDHU: The 2019 International Bamboo Industry Fair will be held in the city of Meishan in southwest China's Sichuan Province from September 26 to 28, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

Over 30 international exhibitors from Australia, Japan, Thailand, India, Madagascar and Ecuador along with more than 300 domestic exhibitors will gather in Sichuan to discuss topics on bamboo industry development and environmental protection.

The theme of this year's fair is "Bamboo Connects the World."

The pavilion has about 400 standard booths covering an area of 13,000 square meters, including 10 exhibition areas, such as the bamboo industry international exhibition area and the bamboo creative design exhibition area.

The exhibition area will present various bamboo products, as well as bamboo industry research and development, healthcare and other industries.

Sichuan Province boasts of rich bamboo resources.

The bamboo industry is huge in China, where people have a long history of growing and using bamboo.

The total value of the country's bamboo industry exceeded 200 billion yuan in 2018, according to official figures.