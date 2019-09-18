close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
Web Desk
September 18, 2019

Ministry of Defence announces new job opportunities: Here is how to apply for MoD jobs

Other

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 18, 2019

The Ministry of Defence (MoD), is an executive ministry of the government of Pakistan. It deals will all the policy and administrative matters pertaining to all the armed forces engaged in the defence of the country.

The Ministry of Defence is tasked in defending Pakistan's national interests and values at home and abroad.

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Inter Services Public Relations, Survey of Pakistan, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Military Accounts, National Defence University, Inter Services Selection Board, Pakistan armed services board, Federal Government Education Institutions (C/G) are the attached departments of the Ministry of Defence.

The MoD has invited applications for grade 1-17 from the eligible candidates.

Post and Pay ScaleQualifications /ExperienceAge LimitNo of Vacancies
Assistant Director (BS-17)2ND Class or Grade 'C MA/MSc or equivalent degree  recognized by HEC22-35Open Merit 3, Punjab 20, Sindh-U 3, Sindh-R 5, KPK 4, Balochistan 2, FATA/BG 2, AJK 1
Assistant Director  (Engineering) BS-17
MSc Engineering/Equivalent (Telecommunication/Electronics/Satellite Communication/Aeronautical Engineering/related subject) in 1st Division22 to 35Open Merit 1, Punjab 2, Sindh-R 1,  Balochistan 1
Assistant Director (Computer Programming) BS-17
M.Sc Computer Science/System Analysis/IT/Software Engineering/Computer/System Engineering or equivalent with minimum 2nd class or grade C or equivalent.22 to 35Open Merit 2, Punjab 10, Sindh-U 1, Sindh-R 3, KPK 3,  Balochistan 1, AJK 1
Traffic Analyst Supervisor (BS-16)
Graduation/Equivalent in 1st Division or Intermediate in case of Ex-servicemen with minimum 08 year exp-experience of Traffic Analysis in Signal Units of Army/Navy/Air Force20 to 33Open Merit 1, Punjab 1
Sub Divisional Officer (B&R) BS-16B-Tech (Honours) in Civil technology with 5 year pratical experience in relevant field after DAE (Civil)20 to 33Punjab 2,  Sindh-R 1, KPK 1, Balochistan 1
Charge Nurse(i) Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife with Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) (ii) For male, one year course/certificate in nursing related field in lieu of midwifery20 to 33Punjab  3, Sindh-U 1, Balochistan 1, FATA/GB 1.
Assistant  (BS-15)(i) Graduation  (ii) Minimum speed of 30 w.p.m, (iii) Must be computer literate, (iv) 6 Weeks Basic IT Training Course (Including MS Office)18 to 33Punjab 2

The interested candidates may obtain further information here.

The last date for submitting the applications is 30th September, 2019.

