Oily Skin: How to control oily skin face, easy tips to get rid of your oily face

Oily skin is the result of overproduction of natural oil called sebum from sebaceous glands located under each of your skin pores.



Sebum helps keep your skin hydrated and healthy. However, excess of this oil creates an oily skin.

Oily skin can clog pores and lead to increased acne breakouts because the sebum mixes with dead skin cells and gets stuck in the pores.

There can be several causes of oily skin that include genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Although, you can not completely get rid of oily skin, you can take measures to make your skin less oily.

Following are some easy tips recommended by dermatologists to control oily skin.