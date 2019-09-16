close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
Web Desk
September 16, 2019

Oily Skin: How to control oily skin face, easy tips to get rid of your oily face

Mon, Sep 16, 2019

Oily skin is the result of overproduction of natural oil called sebum from sebaceous glands located under each of your skin pores.

Sebum helps keep your skin hydrated and healthy. However, excess of this oil creates an oily skin.

Oily skin can clog pores and lead to increased acne breakouts because the sebum mixes with dead skin cells and gets stuck in the pores.

There can be several causes of oily skin that include genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Although, you can not completely get rid of oily skin, you can take measures to make your skin less oily.

Following are some easy tips recommended by dermatologists to control oily skin.

  • Wash your face every morning, evening, and after exercise
  • Choose 'oil-free' skincare products labelled as 'non-comedogenic'
  • Use a gentle, foaming facewash
  • Don not use oil-based or alcohol-based cleansers
  • Apply moisturiser daily to keep your skin hydrated
  • Wear sunscreen outdoors to help prevent sun damage
  • Choose oil-free, water-based makeup
  • Wash your makeup before sleep
  • Use blotting paper throughout the day but do not rub the paper on your face
  • Do not touch your face continuously and make sure your hands are clear before you do so.

