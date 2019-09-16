close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 16, 2019
Oppo A5 2020 price in Pakistan, Oppo A5 2020 Mobile prices and specifications

Oppo A5 2020 price in Pakistan, Oppo A5 2020 Mobile prices and specifications
Read More

Read More

Oppo A5s 4GB price in Pakistan, Oppo A5s 4GB Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 16, 2019

The Oppo A5s 4GB was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Oppo A5s 4GB retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A5s 4GB.

Oppo A5s 4GB FeaturesOppo A5s 4GB Specifications
Operating System
Android V8.1 Oreo
Display
6.2-inch waterdrop notch
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Performance
Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 Octa-core
64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Camera
Dual 13 MP
Battery
4230 mAh
Connectivity
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint
3.5mm Audio Jack

The Oppo A5s 4GB price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A5s 4GB in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other