Oppo A5s 4GB price in Pakistan, Oppo A5s 4GB Mobile prices and specifications

The Oppo A5s 4GB was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Oppo A5s 4GB retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A5s 4GB.

Oppo A5s 4GB Features Oppo A5s 4GB Specifications

Operating System

Android V8.1 Oreo

Display

6.2-inch waterdrop notch

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Performance

Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 Octa-core

64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM

Camera

Dual 13 MP

Battery

4230 mAh

Connectivity

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint

3.5mm Audio Jack



The Oppo A5s 4GB price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A5s 4GB in Pakistan.