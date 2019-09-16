Oppo A5s 4GB price in Pakistan, Oppo A5s 4GB Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Oppo A5s 4GB was launched in Pakistan in March 2019. The Oppo A5s 4GB retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Oppo A5s 4GB.
|Oppo A5s 4GB Features
|Oppo A5s 4GB Specifications
|Operating System
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|Display
|6.2-inch waterdrop notch
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Performance
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 Octa-core
64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Camera
|Dual 13 MP
|Battery
|4230 mAh
|Connectivity
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint
3.5mm Audio Jack
The Oppo A5s 4GB price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Oppo A5s 4GB in Pakistan.
