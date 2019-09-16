close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
Other
September 16, 2019

Rs200 Prize Bond draw result: 16 September 2019 List of Draw 79

Mon, Sep 16, 2019

Lahore: The draw for Rs200 Prize Bond is being held today (16 September) in Lahore.

The first prize for Rs200 prize bond is amount Rs750,000 while the second prize of Rs250,000 is each for five winning numbers.

Whereas 2,394 lucky winners of Rs200 prize bond will receive Rs1250 each.

The draw list will be published here as soon as it is completed.

Following is the Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue.

Day/DateRs. 40,000Rs. 25,000
Rs. 15,000
Rs. 7,500
Rs. 1,500
Rs. 750
Rs. 200
Rs. 100
02-01-2019 (Wed)

Karachi




15-01-2019 (Tue)




Peshawar

01-02-2019 (Fri)
Quetta
Muzaffarabad



15-02-2019 (Fri)



Hyderabad

Faisalabad
01-03-2019 (Fri)Lahore






15-03-2019 (Fri)





Multan
01-04-2019 (Mon)

Rawalpindi




15-04-2019 (Mon)




Lahore

02-05-2019 (Thu)
Karachi
Hyderabad



15-05-2019 (Wed)



Multan

Quetta
03-06-2019 (Mon)Faisalabad






17-06-2019 (Mon)





Muzaffarabad
02-07-2019 (Tue)

Faisalabad




15-07-2019 (Mon)




Karachi

01-08-2019 (Thu)
Rawalpindi
Quetta



15-08-2019 (Thu)



Peshawar

Hyderabad
02-09-2019 (Mon)Multan






16-09-2019 (Mon)





Lahore
01-10-2019 (Tue)

Muzaffarabad




15-10-2019 (Tue)




Rawalpindi

01-11-2019 (Fri)
Multan
Lahore



15-11-2019 (Fri)



Faisalabad

Karachi
02-12-2019 (Mon)Hyderabad






16-12-2019 (Mon)





Peshawar


