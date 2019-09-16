Rs200 Prize Bond draw result: 16 September 2019 List of Draw 79

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: The draw for Rs200 Prize Bond is being held today (16 September) in Lahore.
The first prize for Rs200 prize bond is amount Rs750,000 while the second prize of Rs250,000 is each for five winning numbers.
Whereas 2,394 lucky winners of Rs200 prize bond will receive Rs1250 each.
The draw list will be published here as soon as it is completed.
Following is the Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue.
|Day/Date
|Rs. 40,000
|Rs. 25,000
|Rs. 15,000
|Rs. 7,500
|Rs. 1,500
|Rs. 750
|Rs. 200
|Rs. 100
|02-01-2019 (Wed)
|Karachi
|15-01-2019 (Tue)
|Peshawar
|01-02-2019 (Fri)
|Quetta
|Muzaffarabad
|15-02-2019 (Fri)
|Hyderabad
|Faisalabad
|01-03-2019 (Fri)
|Lahore
|15-03-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|01-04-2019 (Mon)
|Rawalpindi
|15-04-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|02-05-2019 (Thu)
|Karachi
|Hyderabad
|15-05-2019 (Wed)
|Multan
|Quetta
|03-06-2019 (Mon)
|Faisalabad
|17-06-2019 (Mon)
|Muzaffarabad
|02-07-2019 (Tue)
|Faisalabad
|15-07-2019 (Mon)
|Karachi
|01-08-2019 (Thu)
|Rawalpindi
|Quetta
|15-08-2019 (Thu)
|Peshawar
|Hyderabad
|02-09-2019 (Mon)
|Multan
|16-09-2019 (Mon)
|Lahore
|01-10-2019 (Tue)
|Muzaffarabad
|15-10-2019 (Tue)
|Rawalpindi
|01-11-2019 (Fri)
|Multan
|Lahore
|15-11-2019 (Fri)
|Faisalabad
|Karachi
|02-12-2019 (Mon)
|Hyderabad
|16-12-2019 (Mon)
|Peshawar
