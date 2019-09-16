Rs200 Prize Bond draw result: 16 September 2019 List of Draw 79

Lahore: The draw for Rs200 Prize Bond is being held today (16 September) in Lahore.



The first prize for Rs200 prize bond is amount Rs750,000 while the second prize of Rs250,000 is each for five winning numbers.

Whereas 2,394 lucky winners of Rs200 prize bond will receive Rs1250 each.

The draw list will be published here as soon as it is completed.

Following is the Prize Bond Schedule 2019 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue.

Day/Date Rs. 40,000 Rs. 25,000

Rs. 15,000

Rs. 7,500

Rs. 1,500

Rs. 750

Rs. 200

Rs. 100 02-01-2019 (Wed)



Karachi









15-01-2019 (Tue)









Peshawar



01-02-2019 (Fri)

Quetta

Muzaffarabad







15-02-2019 (Fri)







Hyderabad



Faisalabad 01-03-2019 (Fri) Lahore













15-03-2019 (Fri)











Multan

01-04-2019 (Mon)



Rawalpindi









15-04-2019 (Mon)









Lahore



02-05-2019 (Thu)

Karachi

Hyderabad







15-05-2019 (Wed)







Multan



Quetta 03-06-2019 (Mon) Faisalabad













17-06-2019 (Mon)











Muzaffarabad

02-07-2019 (Tue)



Faisalabad









15-07-2019 (Mon)









Karachi



01-08-2019 (Thu)

Rawalpindi

Quetta







15-08-2019 (Thu)







Peshawar



Hyderabad 02-09-2019 (Mon) Multan













16-09-2019 (Mon)











Lahore

01-10-2019 (Tue)



Muzaffarabad









15-10-2019 (Tue)









Rawalpindi



01-11-2019 (Fri)

Multan

Lahore







15-11-2019 (Fri)







Faisalabad



Karachi 02-12-2019 (Mon) Hyderabad













16-12-2019 (Mon)











Peshawar





