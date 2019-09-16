Nokia 7 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 7 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Nokia 7 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2018. The Nokia 7 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,900.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 7 Plus.
|Nokia 7 Plus Features
|Nokia 7 Plus Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.0 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3800 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 7 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 7 Plus in Pakistan.
The Nokia 7 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2018. The Nokia 7 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,900.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 7 Plus.
|Nokia 7 Plus Features
|Nokia 7 Plus Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.0 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3800 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 7 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 7 Plus in Pakistan.