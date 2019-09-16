close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

Nokia 7 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 7 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

Mon, Sep 16, 2019

The Nokia 7 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2018. The Nokia 7 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,900.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 7 Plus FeaturesNokia 7 Plus Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.0 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
3800 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 7 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 7 Plus in Pakistan.

