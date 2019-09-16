Nokia 7 Plus price in Pakistan, Nokia 7 Plus Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 7 Plus was launched in Pakistan in February 2018. The Nokia 7 Plus retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 29,900.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 7 Plus Features Nokia 7 Plus Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.0 (Oreo) Upgradable to v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.0 inches (15.24 cm) bezel-less display

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

12 + 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

3800 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Nokia 7 Plus price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 7 Plus in Pakistan.