Trump condemns drone attacks in call with Saudi crown prince

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned drone attacks at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities that reportedly disrupted production and marked a new escalation in regional tensions with Iran.



"The United States strongly condemns today´s attack on critical energy infrastructure. Violent actions against civilian areas and infrastructure vital to the global economy only deepen conflict and mistrust," the White House said in a statement following a phone call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump offered Prince Mohammed "his support for Saudi Arabia´s self-defense," the White House said, following an earlier statement from Riyadh saying the crown prince told Trump the kingdom was ""willing and able" to respond to the attacks blamed on Yemeni rebels.

"The United States Government is monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring global oil markets are stable and well supplied," the US statement said.