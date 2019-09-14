Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 price in Pakistan, Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 was launched in Pakistan in January 2019. The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 27,699.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019.

Huawei Y7 2019 Features Huawei Y7 2019 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Display

6.26 inches, Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)

Performance

1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53

3 GB RAM

32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM, Dual 4G

Special Features

Face ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint

3.5mm Audio Jack



The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 in Pakistan.