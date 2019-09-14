close
Sat Sep 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 14, 2019
Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan, Huawei Y9 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan, Huawei Y9 2019 Mobile prices and specifications
Read More

Read More

Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 price in Pakistan, Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 14, 2019

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 was launched in Pakistan in January 2019. The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 27,699.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019.

Huawei Y7 2019 FeaturesHuawei Y7 2019 Specifications
Operating System
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Display
6.26 inches,  Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Performance
1.8 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
3 GB RAM
32 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
13 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
8 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM, Dual 4G
Special Features
Face ID, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint
3.5mm Audio Jack

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other