Nokia 105 2019 price in Pakistan, Nokia 105 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 105 2019 was launched in Pakistan in July 2019. The Nokia 105 2019 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 2,850.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 105 2019.
|Nokia 105 2019 Features
|Nokia 105 2019 Specifications
|Display
|1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display
|Performance
|4 MB RAM
4 MB internal storage
|Battery
|800 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Single SIM: Mini
|Special Features
|3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 105 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 105 2019 in Pakistan.
