Fri Sep 13, 2019
Web Desk
September 13, 2019

Nokia 105 2019 price in Pakistan, Nokia 105 2019 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 13, 2019

The Nokia 105 2019 was launched in Pakistan in July 2019. The Nokia 105 2019 retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 2,850.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 105 2019.

Nokia 105 2019 FeaturesNokia 105 2019 Specifications
Display
1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display
Performance
4 MB RAM
4 MB internal storage
Battery
800 mAh battery
Connectivity
Single SIM: Mini
Special Features
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 105 2019 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 105 2019 in Pakistan.

