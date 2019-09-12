PUBG Mobile Lite: Tencent Games launches new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.0

PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.



PUBG Corporation entered into a strategic cooperation with Tencent Games, the video game publishing division of Tencent Holdings.

The PUBG mobile game has been at the top of the Google Play Store since its launch in 2017.

The most-played video game of all time, PUBG was first released for Microsoft Windows and later a free-to-play mobile version for Android and iOS was released in 2018.

The makers continue to release PUBG’s updated versions. This week, the company announced that it is launching an updated version of the game 'PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.0'.

However, the new version of the game 'PUBG Mobile Lite' is only available in certain regions including Turkey, India, Russia, and Africa.

PUBG Mobile Lite is available for download on Android and, unlike the original version of PUBG Mobile, the new version has been designed to run on mobile phones with lower specifications and devices with less RAM (less than 2GB).

The new version will be launched in other regions as well including Europe, North and Central America later this year.

It may be noted here that PUBG Mobile Lite is a different version of the game compared to the normal PUBG Mobile. Therefore, one can’t play the game with friends using the original version.

It is currently unclear when PUBG Mobile Lite game will arrive on iOS.

WHAT'S NEW in PUBG Mobile Lite?