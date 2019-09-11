Justin Trudeau dissolves parliament, launches Canada election campaign





OTTAWA: Justin Trudeau on Wednesday kicked off the campaign for next month's Canadian general election, gunning to hold onto his liberal majority in a tight race against newcomers on both flanks.

The parties have already been wooing voters with pre-election ads, announcements and whistle stops in key battlegrounds across the country.

But Governor General Julie Payette´s dissolution of parliament, at Trudeau's behest, marked the official start of the race to the October 21 ballot.