Apple iPhone XR price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone XR Mobile prices and specifications

The Apple iPhone XR is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone XR expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 134,499.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone XR.
|Apple iPhone XR Features
|Apple iPhone XR Specifications
|Operating System
|iOS v12.0
|Display
|6.1 inches (15.49 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Oleophobic coating Protection
|Design
|Mineral Glass Back
Waterproof, IP67
|Performance
|Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor
3 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|12 MP Rear Camera
7 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|2942 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|No Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Apple iPhone XR price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone XR in Pakistan.
