Apple iPhone XR price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone XR Mobile prices and specifications

The Apple iPhone XR is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone XR expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 134,499.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone XR Features Apple iPhone XR Specifications

Operating System

iOS v12.0

Display

6.1 inches (15.49 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Oleophobic coating Protection

Design

Mineral Glass Back

Waterproof, IP67

Performance

Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor

3 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

12 MP Rear Camera

7 MP Front Camera

Battery

2942 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Apple iPhone XR price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone XR in Pakistan.