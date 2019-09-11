Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Mobile price and specifications

close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Other

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 11, 2019

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 199,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max FeaturesApple iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications
Operating System 
iOS v13.0
Display 
6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Oleophobic coating Protection
Performance
Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Camera 
12 + 12 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras
12 MP Front Camera
Battery 
3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Connectivity 
Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features 
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in Pakistan.

