Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Mobile price and specifications

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 199,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications

Operating System

iOS v13.0

Display

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Oleophobic coating Protection

Performance

Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor

6 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

12 + 12 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras

12 MP Front Camera

Battery

3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Face Unlock

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in Pakistan.