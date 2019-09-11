Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan, Apple iphone 8 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Apple iphone 8 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iphone 8 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 104,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iphone 8.
|Apple iphone 8 Features
|Apple iphone 8 Specifications
|Operating System
|iOS v11 Upgradable to v11.3
|Display
|4.7 inches (11.94 cm) display
Oleophobic coating Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
Mineral Glass Back, Aluminium Frame
Waterproof, IP67
|Performance
|Apple A11 Bionic Hexa Core Processor
2 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|12 MP Rear Camera
7 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|1821 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Front Fingerprint Sensor
The Apple iphone 8 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iphone 8 in Pakistan.
