Tue Sep 10, 2019
Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan, Apple iphone 8 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 11, 2019

The Apple iphone 8 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iphone 8 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 104,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iphone 8.

Apple iphone 8 FeaturesApple iphone 8 Specifications
Operating System
iOS v11 Upgradable to v11.3
Display
4.7 inches (11.94 cm) display
Oleophobic coating Protection
Design
Slim Design
Mineral Glass Back, Aluminium Frame
Waterproof, IP67
Performance
Apple A11 Bionic Hexa Core Processor
2 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Camera
12 MP Rear Camera
7 MP Front Camera
Battery
1821 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes
Wireless Charging
Connectivity
Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Front Fingerprint Sensor
The Apple iphone 8 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iphone 8 in Pakistan.

