Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan, Apple iphone 8 Mobile prices and specifications

The Apple iphone 8 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iphone 8 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 104,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iphone 8.

Apple iphone 8 Features Apple iphone 8 Specifications

Operating System

iOS v11 Upgradable to v11.3

Display

4.7 inches (11.94 cm) display

Oleophobic coating Protection

Design

Slim Design

Mineral Glass Back, Aluminium Frame

Waterproof, IP67

Performance

Apple A11 Bionic Hexa Core Processor

2 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

12 MP Rear Camera

7 MP Front Camera

Battery

1821 mAh battery with Fast Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Front Fingerprint Sensor

The Apple iphone 8 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iphone 8 in Pakistan.