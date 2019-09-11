close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Web Desk
September 11, 2019

Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Mobile price and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 11, 2019

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 189,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro FeaturesApple iPhone 11 Pro Specifications
Operating System 
iOS v13.0
Display 
5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Oleophobic coating Protection
Design 
Waterproof
Performance 
Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Camera 
12 + 12 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras
12 MP Front Camera
Battery 
3190 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
Connectivity 
Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features 
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro in Pakistan.

