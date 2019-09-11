Apple iPhone 11 Pro price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Mobile price and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 189,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Features
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Specifications
|Operating System
|iOS v13.0
|Display
|5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch
Oleophobic coating Protection
|Design
|Waterproof
|Performance
|Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor
6 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|12 + 12 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras
12 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3190 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Apple iPhone 11 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro in Pakistan.
