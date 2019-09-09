close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
Web Desk
September 9, 2019

Nokia 110 price in Pakistan, Nokia 110 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 110 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 110 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 3,500.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 110.

Nokia 110 FeaturesNokia 110 Specifications
Display
1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display
Performance
4 MB RAM
4 MB internal storage
Battery
800 mAh battery
Connectivity
Dual SIM
Special Features
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 110 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 110 in Pakistan.

