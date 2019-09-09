Nokia 110 price in Pakistan, Nokia 110 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 110 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 110 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 3,500.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 110.

Nokia 110 Features Nokia 110 Specifications

Display

1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display

Performance

4 MB RAM

4 MB internal storage

Battery

800 mAh battery

Connectivity

Dual SIM

Special Features

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Nokia 110 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 110 in Pakistan.