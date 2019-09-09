Nokia 110 price in Pakistan, Nokia 110 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Nokia 110 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 110 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 3,500.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 110.
|Nokia 110 Features
|Nokia 110 Specifications
|Display
|1.77 inches (4.5 cm) display
|Performance
|4 MB RAM
4 MB internal storage
|Battery
|800 mAh battery
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM
|Special Features
|3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 110 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 110 in Pakistan.
