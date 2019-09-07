Armeena Khan questions Instagram for limiting her Kashmir activism

One of Pakistan’s most vocal actors Armeena Khan after raising her voice against the Indian aggression in the Indian-occupied Kashmir has faced censorship at the hands of social media giants.

Turning to Twitter, the 32-year-old ‘Bin Roye’ star questioned Instagram over her activity getting restricted owing to the continuous posts she had been making to shed light on the plight of Kashmiris.

“@instagram you still haven’t answered my question. Why have you limited me on Instagram? You’ve tried to silence a human rights issue. Do you know how evil you look right now?” said on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, she had voiced her displeasure over the censorship she had been facing on her social media accounts as well for speaking out for Kashmir.

“I knew the risks, I lost projects and now I’ve been censored and under threat of losing my social media accounts. This is the price for speaking out. I won’t stop so now who will stand with us?” she said.



