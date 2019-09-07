Yamaha unveils 2020 Sport Heritage models

Automobile giant Yamaha has come forth unveiling its 2020 Sport Heritage bike models including the VMAX, the Bolt bobbers, and the V Star 250.



As per a media report, Yamaha’s latest slew of returning models in the company’s Sport Heritage category so far are the musclebound VMAX, the Bolt, and Bolt R-Spec “urban” cruisers, with the entry-level V Star 250 bringing up the rear.

2020 VMAX





2020 Bolt





2020 Bolt R-Spec

2020 V Star 250



