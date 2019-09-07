close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 7, 2019

Yamaha unveils 2020 Sport Heritage models

World

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 07, 2019

Automobile giant Yamaha has come forth unveiling its 2020 Sport Heritage bike models including the VMAX, the Bolt bobbers, and the V Star 250.

As per a media report, Yamaha’s latest slew of returning models in the company’s Sport Heritage category so far are the musclebound VMAX, the Bolt, and Bolt R-Spec “urban” cruisers, with the entry-level V Star 250 bringing up the rear. 

2020 VMAX


2020 Bolt


 2020 Bolt R-Spec

2020 V Star 250


Latest News

More From World