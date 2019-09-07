Yamaha unveils 2020 Sport Heritage models

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Automobile giant Yamaha has come forth unveiling its 2020 Sport Heritage bike models including the VMAX, the Bolt bobbers, and the V Star 250.
As per a media report, Yamaha’s latest slew of returning models in the company’s Sport Heritage category so far are the musclebound VMAX, the Bolt, and Bolt R-Spec “urban” cruisers, with the entry-level V Star 250 bringing up the rear.
