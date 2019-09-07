close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
September 7, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, others mourn death of Abdul Qadir

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 07, 2019

Condolences are pouring in after the demise of legendary former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who has died at the age of 63.

Qadir died of a cardiac arrest in Lahore.  India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Pakistan born South African bowler Imran Tahir and many other cricketers have  expressed sorrow over the death of Qadir and offered condolence to his family. 

Here is  a collection of tweets posted by foreign cricketers. 



