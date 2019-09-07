Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, others mourn death of Abdul Qadir

Condolences are pouring in after the demise of legendary former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who has died at the age of 63.



Qadir died of a cardiac arrest in Lahore. India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Pakistan born South African bowler Imran Tahir and many other cricketers have expressed sorrow over the death of Qadir and offered condolence to his family.

Here is a collection of tweets posted by foreign cricketers.







