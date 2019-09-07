close
Sat Sep 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Other

Web Desk
September 7, 2019

Nokia 6.2 price in Pakistan, Nokia 6.2 Mobile prices and specifications

Other

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 07, 2019

The Nokia 6.2 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 6.2 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 36,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 6.2.

Nokia 6.2 FeaturesNokia 6.2 Specifications
Operating System
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.3 Inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Performance
1.8 Ghz Octa-Core Kyro 260
32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM or 128GB built-in, 4GB RAM
Camera
16 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
Battery
3500 mAh
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Special Features
Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 3, plastic frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor

The Nokia 6.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 6.2 in Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Other