Nokia 6.2 price in Pakistan, Nokia 6.2 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 6.2 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 6.2 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 36,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 6.2.

Nokia 6.2 Features Nokia 6.2 Specifications

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.3 Inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch

Performance

1.8 Ghz Octa-Core Kyro 260

32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM or 128GB built-in, 4GB RAM

Camera

16 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash

Battery

3500 mAh

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Special Features

Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 3, plastic frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor



The Nokia 6.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 6.2 in Pakistan.