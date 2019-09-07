Nokia 6.2 price in Pakistan, Nokia 6.2 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Nokia 6.2 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 6.2 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 36,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 6.2.
|Nokia 6.2 Features
|Nokia 6.2 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.3 Inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Performance
|1.8 Ghz Octa-Core Kyro 260
32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM or 128GB built-in, 4GB RAM
|Camera
|16 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Battery
|3500 mAh
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Special Features
|Front/back glass + Gorilla Glass 3, plastic frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
The Nokia 6.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 6.2 in Pakistan.
