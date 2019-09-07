Oil Price: Crude Oil Price Per Barrel in International Market on September 07, 2019

Oil plays a great role in the global economy. Brent North Sea crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), are the two benchmark grades of crude oil that are heavily traded in the international markets. Supply & Demand and market sentiments are the two primary factors that impact the prices of crude oil worldwide.



Today’s Crude Oil Prices:

Brent North Sea crude: UP five cents at $61.00 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 10 cents at $56.10 per barrel

Below you can find the price of the last seven days for the crude oil in the international markets.

Date Brent Crude Prices Per Barrel

WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel

05 September 2019

$61.00

$56.10

05 September 2019

$60.98

$56.49

04 September 2019

$58.62

$54.39

03 September 2019 $58.60

$54.77

02 September 2019

$59.21

$55,15

30 August 2019

$60.87

$56.15

29 August 2019 $60.18

$55.61





