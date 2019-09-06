Nicki Minaj plans on retiring from career to start a family

Famed US rapper Nicki Minaj has surprised her fans after she revealed she is retiring from her music career to start a family.



The chart-topping singer announced on Twitter on Thursday that she "decided to retire & have my family.”

Announcement about her future plans has come as a shock after Minaj recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer."

In the tweet, Minaj also took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”

Earlier in July, the singer had revealed that she's pulling out a concert in Saudi Arabia, a first in history, to voice support to women's rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.

Minaj also cancelled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.