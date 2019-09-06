Nicki Minaj plans on retiring from career to start a family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Famed US rapper Nicki Minaj has surprised her fans after she revealed she is retiring from her music career to start a family.
The chart-topping singer announced on Twitter on Thursday that she "decided to retire & have my family.”
Announcement about her future plans has come as a shock after Minaj recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer."
In the tweet, Minaj also took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”
Earlier in July, the singer had revealed that she's pulling out a concert in Saudi Arabia, a first in history, to voice support to women's rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.
Minaj also cancelled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.
Famed US rapper Nicki Minaj has surprised her fans after she revealed she is retiring from her music career to start a family.
The chart-topping singer announced on Twitter on Thursday that she "decided to retire & have my family.”
Announcement about her future plans has come as a shock after Minaj recently made a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer."
In the tweet, Minaj also took a jab at her critics and asked her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me.”
Earlier in July, the singer had revealed that she's pulling out a concert in Saudi Arabia, a first in history, to voice support to women's rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.
Minaj also cancelled her appearance at the BET Experience Concert earlier this year.