Fri Sep 06, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 6, 2019

Nokia 2720 Flip price in Pakistan, Nokia 2720 Flip Mobile prices and specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 06, 2019

The Nokia 2720 Flip is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 2720 Flip expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 15,499.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 2720 Flip.

Nokia 2720 Flip FeaturesNokia 2720 Flip Specifications
Operating System
KaiOS
Display
QVGA Display
Size 2.8 Inches
Outside display (1.3-inch 240 x 240 pixels)

Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 205
4GB Built-in, 512MB RAM
Camera
2 MP, LED Flash
Video ([email protected])
Battery
(Removable), 1500 mAh
Connectivity
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Special Features
3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games

The Nokia 2720 Flip price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 2720 Flip in Pakistan.

