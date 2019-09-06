Nokia 2720 Flip price in Pakistan, Nokia 2720 Flip Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Nokia 2720 Flip is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 2720 Flip expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 15,499.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 2720 Flip.
|Nokia 2720 Flip Features
|Nokia 2720 Flip Specifications
|Operating System
|KaiOS
|Display
|QVGA Display
Size 2.8 Inches
Outside display (1.3-inch 240 x 240 pixels)
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 205
4GB Built-in, 512MB RAM
|Camera
|2 MP, LED Flash
Video ([email protected])
|Battery
|(Removable), 1500 mAh
|Connectivity
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Special Features
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone
SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
The Nokia 2720 Flip price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 2720 Flip in Pakistan.
