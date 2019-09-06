Nokia 2720 Flip price in Pakistan, Nokia 2720 Flip Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 2720 Flip is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 2720 Flip expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 15,499.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 2720 Flip.

Nokia 2720 Flip Features Nokia 2720 Flip Specifications

Operating System

KaiOS

Display

QVGA Display

Size 2.8 Inches

Outside display (1.3-inch 240 x 240 pixels)



Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 205

4GB Built-in, 512MB RAM

Camera

2 MP, LED Flash

Video ([email protected])

Battery

(Removable), 1500 mAh

Connectivity

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)



Special Features

3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3 player, Speaker Phone

SNS applications, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games



The Nokia 2720 Flip price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 2720 Flip in Pakistan.