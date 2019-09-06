close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 6, 2019

Nokia 7.2 price in Pakistan, Nokia 7.2 Mobile prices and specifications

MISC

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 06, 2019

The Nokia 7.2 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 7.2 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 49,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 7.2.

Nokia 7.2 FeaturesNokia 7.2 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.39 inches (16.23 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
Camera
48 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
20 MP Front Camera
Battery
3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Nokia 7.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 7.2 in Pakistan.

