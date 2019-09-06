Nokia 7.2 price in Pakistan, Nokia 7.2 Mobile prices and specifications

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Nokia 7.2 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 7.2 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 49,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 7.2.
|Nokia 7.2 Features
|Nokia 7.2 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.39 inches (16.23 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB
|Camera
|48 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras
20 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Nokia 7.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 7.2 in Pakistan.
