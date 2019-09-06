Nokia 7.2 price in Pakistan, Nokia 7.2 Mobile prices and specifications

The Nokia 7.2 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Nokia 7.2 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 49,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Nokia 7.2.

Nokia 7.2 Features Nokia 7.2 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.39 inches (16.23 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 512 GB

Camera

48 + 8 + 5 MP Triple Rear Cameras

20 MP Front Camera

Battery

3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Nokia 7.2 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Nokia 7.2 in Pakistan.