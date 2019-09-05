close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 5, 2019

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton drag attention while riding a boat at Venice Film Festival

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 05, 2019

The iconic personalities of showbiz Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton grabbed the attention when the loved-up couple were seen taking a boat ride at Venice Film Festival.

The Hollywood stars' controversial gesture of   sticking up their middle figure in the direction of photographers, while enjoying a low-key outing on the water, dragged mixed  response from their   admirers and the critics.

Malek, 38, and Boynton, 24, cuddled up together for their taxi ride but cheekily decided to turn the romantic moment on its head by flipping the bird.

Rami appeared  cool in a  red polka dot shirt , while actress Lucy looked gorgeous in a chic tortoise-shell pair of sunglasses and striped long-sleeved tee. They were joined by a pal onboard and appeared to be taking some down time amid the frenzy that comes with red carpet  at Venice’s annual Film Festival. 

The Hollywood couple was reportedly fell for each other while filming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, last year, which saw Rami playing Freddie Mercury and Lucy acting  his on-screen girlfriend Mary Austin.

