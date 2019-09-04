Saadi Abbas has eyes set for Tokyo Olympics 2020 despite hurdles

KARACHI: At a time when athletes from around the world have set their eyes on next year’s Tokyo Olympics – the greatest sporting extravaganza – the sportsmen in Pakistan are fighting to overcome obstacles from their road to Tokyo.

Saadi Abbas – Pakistan’s Karateka – is one such player. He is undoubtedly among Pakistan’s medals hope in the mega event.

However, for him, the road to Tokyo seems to be a journey he needs to pass single-handedly.

Saadi, 31, arrived in Japan on Wednesday to participate in Tokyo Open Karate 1 Premier League with an aim to gain Olympic points to continue heading towards his berth to the Olympic Games.

“I am very confident, not only for qualifying but also to win a medal for the country in Olympics,” Saadi told The News International from Tokyo.

“But, for that, I need some support, at least in coaching,” he highlighted.

Saadi revealed that he was traveling alone for the tournaments, without coaches, and without any other support staff while other competitors have an entire team with them.

“Not having a coach with me is a major obstacle for me. If I have a coach with me during competitions then I will be able to secure some more points as it would also give me the option of using coaches’ review,” Saadi revealed.

“I see other athletes have organization around them and it makes me feel down that I have no one with me but I will not let this dent my hopes and will continue this fight to achieve my dream of winning a medal for Pakistan in Olympics", he aimed.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is trying to rope-in a Turkish coach for Saadi’s training. However, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has yet to respond on POA’s request of hiring of Turkish coach Yavuaz Karamolluglu for his training.

He also expressed regret that when he was injured, no one provided him any support.

“Forget other expenses, even an MRI test wasn’t arranged for me. I had to get everything done myself,” he recalled.

Saadi, who is known as Pakistan’s most decorated Karateka, said that he’s currently on the 18th position in Olympic Ranking and he needs to participate in a few more tournaments before May 2020 to confirm the position.

“I will next travel to Moscow and then Spain in November and if I can manage to do well in these tournaments then I will be in very much a good position to qualify,” he said.