Emotional Aamir Khan seeks forgiveness for 'Thugs of Hindostan' debacle

Known as one of the most successful Khans in the business, Aamir Khan's films are bound to do incredible amount of numbers at the box office and when this doesn't happen, it is considered a huge debacle.



While it has been quite a while since the movie came, it seems lilke the actor has not quite moved beyond the failure of the movie.

In his annual ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ message, Aamir asked for forgiveness for whatever offences he may have knowingly or unknowingly caused over the last 12 months.

“If I have ever, knowingly or unknowingly caused anyone hurt or pain, I seek forgiveness from you with a bowed head and folded hands,” he wrote. “Please forgive me,” added, before signing off with his trademark, “Love, a.”

Micchami Dukkadam can be translated from Prakrit to mean “may all the evil that has been done be fruitless.”



Some fans suggested that Aamir is seeking forgiveness for the utter disappointment his movie 'Thugs of Hindostan ' had caused to them.

Made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore, the film barely managed to recoup his budget and was critically reviled after which the legendary actor took a sabbatical to reconsider his choice of scripts before zeroing in on an official remake of Forrest Gump titled 'Lal Singh Chaddha.'