Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's health deteriorates in Indian jail

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik's health condition has deteriorated in India's Tihar jail, Kashmir Media Services Reported on Wednesday.

The KMS said it's correspondent in New Delhi was informed about Malik's health condition by a jail visitor.

Meanwhile, The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) has strongly condemned the continued curfew and communication blackout imposed by India in occupied Kashmir.



A press release issued by the OIC office in Jeddah said that the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission called upon India to immediately lift the curfew and communication blockade and restore fundamental freedoms and civil liberties in the occupied territory.

“Despite this iron curtain blockade, there are credible media reports confirming that over 5,000, mostly young Kashmiris, have been illegally detained by the security forces, entire political leadership is incarcerated without any legal recourse, and journalists and human rights activists are being prosecuted on false charges,” the IPHRC said.

It also urged the Indian government to grant access to the UN and OIC fact-finding missions to visit the occupied Kashmir valley to independently and objectively ascertain the human rights situation on the ground.