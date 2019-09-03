Check out these four key features for iPhone 11

Apple’s iPhone 11 event will be in full swing on September 10 at its Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California.

As the company preps up to launch its new iPhone family, several new products await, along with a flurry of software updates, services, and perhaps a surprise trick under its sleeve.

Leading to the official launch event, most of the key features and specifications upgrade have already emerged online.

Here are the top four features from the iPhone 11:

Wide-angle camera

If reports are to be believed then Apple has stepped down in the camera game along with Huwaei, Google and other Android players. Rumors are that Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with the triple rear camera setup.

The third sensor will bring wide-angle support while also optimizations for video shooting among other improvements.

Faster Face ID

The tech giant is working to make its Face ID is much faster and more efficient with the iPhone 11 series.

According to reports, the Face ID will be more efficient in the low light setting while speculations also suggest that the company may also include multi-angle sensors to make it easier for users to unlock the phone from non-horizontal angles.

Reverse wireless charging

Wireless charging technology has been around for years with brands such as Samsung, Huawei already experimenting with a new reverse wireless charging technology and it looks like Apple is now jumping on the bandwagon as they get ready to introduce reverse wireless with their Airpods and iPhone 11.

Apple Pencil support

American tech company Apple may finally add support for Apple Pencil on its premium iPhone 11 models. According to a Forbes report, smartphone case makers have already begun preparing for the change. Most of the cases for iPhone 11 Pro reveal a dedicated Apple Pencil holder on the back.