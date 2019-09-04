Prince Pearl REX7 Price in Pakistan, Find the latest Prince Pearl REX7 Car Price, Features and launch date

Prince Pearl REX7 is being widely touted as the most suitable car to replace Pakistan's favorite Suzuki Mehran.



With the car expected to be available at the end of this month, enthusiasts are wondering about its price.

The Prince Pearl REX7 Hatchback, an 800CC car, was jointly launched by Pakistan's Regal Automobiles and a Chinese company.

The exact price of the car has not been revealed yet, but some media reports claim that it will be priced around PKR 9 to 10 lac.

If the report is anything to go by, the price would be far below Rs1.5 million, the price of cheapest cars from one of Pakistan's top three car companies.

It is also being called the direct rival to United Auto Bravo, another 800cc vehicle that was launched last year.

Although Prince Pearl will most likely be available in manual transmission, an automatic variant is expected to be launched soon. Keep visiting our website to stay up-to-date with latest news on your favorite cars.