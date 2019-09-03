Nadal swats Cilic aside in US Open last 16

NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal stepped up his pursuit for a fourth US Open title with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over 2014 champion Marin Cilic on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals for a ninth time.



Second seed Nadal -- the winner in New York in 2010, 2013 and 2017 -- will meet Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semi-finals.