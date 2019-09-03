Nadal swats Cilic aside in US Open last 16

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal stepped up his pursuit for a fourth US Open title with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over 2014 champion Marin Cilic on Monday to advance to the quarter-finals for a ninth time.
Second seed Nadal -- the winner in New York in 2010, 2013 and 2017 -- will meet Argentine 20th seed Diego Schwartzman for a place in the semi-finals.
