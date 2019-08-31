WATCH: Novak Djokovic loses temper with fan before his third-round US Open win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The World No. 1 Novak Djokovic became the talk of town after he lost his cool before the start of his third-round US Open win over Denis Kudla on Saturday.
A video circulating online of the Serbian tennis sensation shows him entwined in a tiff with a fan during a warm-up session as he faced his American opponent at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The viral video shows the 16-time Grand Slam champion walking over to the stands to the heckler and can be heard saying: “I'll come find you. I'll find you after. Trust me, I'll find you."
Later when the champ was questioned about the encounter with the fan, Djokovic said: “To have a drink. I liked the guy. I'm going to buy him a drink."
"We'll keep it between us. But he definitely helped me. He doesn't even know, but he did help me," he said adding that: "I'm not going to talk about it. I think he did me a favor. Even maybe he didn't want to do me a favor, he did me a favor, big favor."
