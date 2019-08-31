Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan, Apple iPhone 11 Mobile prices and specifications

The Apple iPhone 11 is coming soon in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 11 expected retail price in Pakistan will be approximately Rs. 179,999.



Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Apple iPhone 11.

Apple iPhone 11 Features Apple iPhone 11 Specifications

Operating System

iOS v13.0

Display

5.8 inches (14.73 cm) bezel-less display with notch

Oleophobic coating Protection

Design

Slim Design

Waterproof

Performance

Apple A12 Bionic Hexa Core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

14 + 12 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras

10 MP Front Camera

Battery

4000 mAh battery

Wireless Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

No Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present



The Apple iPhone 11 price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Apple iPhone 11 in Pakistan.