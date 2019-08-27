Pakistani mangoes’ import possible through PTA: Tunisian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Tunisian Ambassador Adel Elarbi Tuesday said signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Pakistan would ensure supply of Pakistani mangoes to his country to meet the demands of its people.

The Pakistani mangoes were the best in taste and aroma although the fruit was being produced in many countries, Elrabi said while speaking at the ‘Pakistan Mango Festival’ arranged by the Tunisian Mission here at a local hotel.

There were different varieties of mangoes being grown in Pakistan, he added.

The event was attended by members of the Tunisian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, fruit importers, guest officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Municipality of Tunis and Gammarth, diplomats and Pakistani community.

President of Tunisian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mounir Moakhar was the chief guest, according to an embassy press release.

The public reaction to the Mango Festival was overwhelming.

The event, which was planned for two hours, lasted for four hours.

The guests enjoyed the large variety of mango cuisines, including chilled mango juice, mango milk shake and fresh mangoes as well as assorted bakery items prepared from the fruit.