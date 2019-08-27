close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 27, 2019

Kamal hits back at Karachi mayor after being removed as Project Director Garbage

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 27, 2019

Karachi: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday held a press conference to  respond to allegations levelled against him by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Akhtar stripped him of the position  of Project Garbage Director hours after  giving him the task of cleaning the city within 90 days. 

He said he received phone calls from MQM workers and leaders  who assured him of their support in his  quest to   get rid of the garbage. 

Kamal said he called  the mayor late in the night but his calls were not answered.

The PSP chairman said the  local government  felt threatened by his challenge to clean Karachi because it would have exposed their performance.

"They are not lifting garbage because they are involved in corruption," said he.

He called for placing names of  Karachi mayor and district chairmen on the Exit Control List (ECL).  

Mustafa Kamal  demanded the mayor and  district chairmen tender resignations as they stand exposed now. 

He said he was still prepared to to do the job of cleaning Karachi within three months if provincial and  local governments  give him the powers required to  complete the task. 

The PSP leader demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the situation in Karachi which provides major share of the PSDP.

