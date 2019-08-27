Kamal hits back at Karachi mayor after being removed as Project Director Garbage

Karachi: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday held a press conference to respond to allegations levelled against him by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Akhtar stripped him of the position of Project Garbage Director hours after giving him the task of cleaning the city within 90 days.

He said he received phone calls from MQM workers and leaders who assured him of their support in his quest to get rid of the garbage.

Kamal said he called the mayor late in the night but his calls were not answered.

The PSP chairman said the local government felt threatened by his challenge to clean Karachi because it would have exposed their performance.

"They are not lifting garbage because they are involved in corruption," said he.

He called for placing names of Karachi mayor and district chairmen on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Mustafa Kamal demanded the mayor and district chairmen tender resignations as they stand exposed now.

He said he was still prepared to to do the job of cleaning Karachi within three months if provincial and local governments give him the powers required to complete the task.



The PSP leader demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the situation in Karachi which provides major share of the PSDP.