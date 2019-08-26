Trading places: countries that moved their capitals

JAKARTA: Indonesia is moving its capital to Borneo island from Jakarta, a traffic-clogged megalopolis that is one of the world´s fastest-sinking cities. The relocation is set to start from 2024.

Here are some other countries that have moved capitals over the years:

NIGERIA:

Africa´s most populous country moved its capital in 1991 from teeming Lagos to Abuja, a planned city built in the 80s that was more central and less congested.

AUSTRALIA:

Australia´s purpose-built capital Canberra became official in the late 1920s as a compromise between rivals Sydney and Melbourne, which both dwarf its modest population of about 400,000.

PAKISTAN:

Pakistan moved its seat of government from Karachi on the far southern coast to the purpose-built city of Islamabad in the 60s. The new capital, developed by a Greek architect, is known for its greenery and quality living standards.

MYANMAR:

Myanmar shifted its capital from Yangon to central Naypyidaw in the mid-2000s. The sprawling city has almost six times the land area of New York. It boasts a replica of Yangon´s Shwedagon Pagoda and a 20-lane highway, although they´re often empty as the city is sparsely populated.

BRAZIL:

Brazil started moving its capital to Brasilia from Rio de Janeiro in 1960. Acclaimed for its large-scale modernist architecture, the city was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.

KAZAKHSTAN:

Kazakhstan´s capital Astana -- recently renamed Nursultan after its ex-president -- became the country´s administrative centre in 1997, taking the crown from Almaty. Designed by a Japanese architect, the city is known for its futuristic skyline.

EGYPT:

Egypt is planning to move to a new administrative capital being built in the desert some 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the centre of overcrowded Cairo, a city of nearly 20 million.