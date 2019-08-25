WATCH: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's leaked scene from 'Aaj Kal'

The most-popular couple of B-town right now, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been boosting the excitement level of their fans since they started shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s romantic-drama ‘Aaj Kal’.

The fans have very high expectations from the film as it stars their favorite star pair after the 23-year-old starlet publicly declared she had a crush on the heartthrob.

Recently, a video of a scene from the film’s set was leaked and is floating over the internet that has enhanced the excitement levels of the fans who are counting down days till the film’s release.

In the video, the 28-year-old ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor in his ultra-charming avatar can be seen rocking a retro look, wearing a checked shirt and bell-bottom pants. The actor is seen sitting with a bunch of boys in the market area who urge him to talk to the girl (Sara Ali Khan) he likes, he moves towards her but shies away as one of the girl’s relatives come jump in.

The movie is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020, on Valentine’s Day.