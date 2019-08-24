Journalist Lara Spencer apologizes after mocking Prince George for taking up ballet

American journalist Lara Spencer recently became target of a social media uproar after she made ‘insensitive’ comments about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George taking up ballet.

The host of ‘Good Morning America’ turned to Instagram to express her regret at making the contentious remark mocking the six-year-old in line to the throne.

“My deepest apologies for an insensitive comment I made during pop news on Thursday,” the 50-year-old TV journalist wrote.

“From ballet, which I took as a kid, to anything in life you wish to explore, I fully believe we should all pursue our passion,” she added.

“Go climb your mountain and love every minute of it,” she said concluding her apology.

During the course of her show at GMA, the host could be seen reading off Prince George’s frantic schedule at school but made a brief pause as she got to ballet on the list and could be seen chuckling along with her co-hosts.



“He looks so happy about the ballet class,” she had said during the show.

“Prince William says George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” she added.

After her remarks she was widely condemned by the internet for ridiculing and ‘bullying’ the little boy.



