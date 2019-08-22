NAB allowed to probe Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in bulletproof vehicle case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to conduct investigation of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a corruption scam related to bulletproof vehicles.

NAB's Investigation Officer (IO) Abdul Majid today submitted a request to the duty judge Shahrukh Arjamand seeking permission for investigation of Abbasi who was currently already in NAB custody in LNG import case.

The NAB team had already conducted its investigation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his ex-principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Aftab Sultan and other individuals related to the same scandal.