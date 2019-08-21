Saudi Arabia allows women to travel abroad without permission from a male guardian

RIYADH: Saudi Authorities on Tuesday started to implement a landmark decision allowing women over the age of 21 to receive passports and travel abroad without permission from a male "guardian".



According to Arab media, the passport department has begun receiving applications for women aged 21 and above to issue or renew passports and to travel outside the kingdom without permission," the department said on Twitter.



Women in the kingdom have long required permission from their male "guardians" for these tasks, a restriction that drew international censure.

The reform comes after high-profile attempts by women to escape alleged guardianship abuse despite a string of reforms by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, including a landmark decree last year that overturned the world´s only ban on women drivers.

In other changes unveiled earlier this month, Saudi women were also granted the right to officially register childbirth, marriage or divorce and to be recognised as a guardian to children who are minors -- same as men.