Olympian Zakir Hussain passes away at 85

Wah Cantt : Olympian and former goalkeeper of the Pakistan hockey team Zakir Hussain passed away here on Monday at the age of 85.

Born on January 1, 1934 in Lahore, the veteran hockey player won a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico and a silver medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.

The goalkeeper also grabbed gold for Pakistan in 1958 Tokyo Asian Games and 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brigadier (retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed deep grief on the death of legendary Olympian.

Zakir Hussain has left behind two sons and three daughters.