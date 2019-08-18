10 Muharram 2019 date in Pakistan and public holidays

Karachi: The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions at Karbala.

It falls on the 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar.



Although the exact date of the Youm-e-Ashura (10 Muharram) is announced by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, it is likely to fall on Monday, 9 September 2019.

The federal and provincial government announce two public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Processions are taken out in all the major cities of Pakistan with government deploying police and paramilitaries to ensure the security of mourners.

In some major cities mobile phone services are also suspended as part of security arrangements.

The Central Ruet-e-Hial Committee meeting will be presided over by Mufti Munibur Rehman at the end of current Islamic month to sight the moon of Muharram.

Zonal Committees also hold their meetings in major cities to collect evidence of moon sighting.

The evidence is then sent to the central moon sighting body which makes the final decision.