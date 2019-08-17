Punjab: will govt extend deadline for uploading data on sedhr ?

School teachers in Punjab and other supervisory staff were given a deadline for uploading their data till August, 10, 2019



Now that the deadline has expired, teachers have been wondering whether the government plans to extend it.

The teachers and other staff was asked to upload their data on the web portal (www.sedhr.punjab.gov.pk) designed and developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The PITB in collaboration with School Education Department (SED) had launched Human Resource Management System (HRMS) where 386,000 school teachers and 4,000 supervisory staff were to upload their complete data which will enable the school education department to not only access teachers’ profile on a click but will also assist in performance-based decision making, promotions, transfers, inquiries and dismissals without any hassle.