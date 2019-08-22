SIS Punjab login, student registration, teacher verification and school information online

Punjab School Education Department (PSED) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has launched an information system for schools, SIS.



The School Information System (SIS) launched by Punjab Government is used by public schools across Punjab, to self-report data on registered students, teachers, and school facilities using low-cost devices.

Each student is uniquely tagged in SIS, based on their parent or guardian’s CNIC number. The CNICs are checked for validity via the NADRA database, at the time of student enrolment.

This online dashboard (SIS) provides free public access to high-level stats automatically tabulated from data self-reported by public schools in Punjab every day. It enables users to drill-down to district, tehsil, markaz, and school level information, via dropdown lists and filters.

Online stats include reports on enrolment by gender, grade and geographic location, as well as information on teachers and staff.





Key Features:

· Student registration module – enroll students from K - 12th grade.

· Teacher registration module – maintain updated information on teacher profiles

· Student attendance tracking

· Real-time reporting and analysis – by district, grade and gender, as well as yearly comparisons.

How to login with the SIS Punjab

To login or register with the SIS, the school must be registered with the Punjab School Education Department (PSED) .

Every student will require the CNIC number of their parent or guardian.





The Database keeps a record of the students’ data which includes phone number, date of birth, enrolment year and current grade.

CNIC numbers are verified via the NADRA database for authenticity.

It is important to note that the School Head’s are responsible for entering all the data that appears in SIS which is then verified by students and teachers respectively.

SIS Punjab App (APK) download for Android

Punjab Government has introduced an Android app for SIS which is used by Public Schools of Punjab to self-report data in real-time.

Users can download the SIS Punjab app (APK) from the Google Play Store via this link. This android app has been made by PITB.

