Independence Day celebrated at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was observed, in accordance with the decision of Pakistan government, in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self determination at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, today.

The Pakistan flag was raised by Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah at an elegant and impressive flag-hoisting ceremony held on the Chancery’s lawns.

Syed Haider Shah extended warm felicitations on Eid-e-Azaadi and lauded the zeal with which the broader Pakistan High Commission family, and Pakistani students of South Asia University were participating in the festivities.

The Acting High Commissioner read out the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Students of the Pakistan High Commission School presented national songs and tableau on the occasion.

Begum of Acting High Commissioner Mrs. Palwasha Haider, gave away prizes and gifts to the teachers and students from the school.