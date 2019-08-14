73rd Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in China

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan marked with a flag hoisting ceremony was celebrated at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing on August 14, 2019 with great fervor and enthusiasm.

The event showcased patriotic zeal, wherein founding fathers and martyrs of the nation were remembered who had given sacrifices to secure independence from foreign rule.

Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi raised the National flag to the mesmerizing tone of the national anthem.

The Deputy Head of Mission and Minister Political also read out the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The President in his message said “No doubt, freedom is a huge blessing. Now onus is upon us to present Pakistan as highly reputable, progressive and prosperous country among the comity of nations and thus transforming Pakistan under the visions of its founding leaders Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.”

The President also reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance over Kashmir issue by extending full assurance to the Kashmiris, struggling for freedom from the Indian subjugation, of its political, moral and diplomatic support.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message urged the nation to remember sacrifices of the sons of the soil “who sacrificed their lives while protecting ideological and geographical boundaries of the motherland.”

Prime Minister further said that “Let me reassure our Kashmiri brethren that we stand by them and Pakistan will continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle for self-determination. The recent events in IoK have reinforced the Two-Nation theory envisioned by our forefathers”.

The ambassador congratulated the Pakistani community in China and said that Pakistani nation is today fully united and determined to meet all challenges and continue its march towards progress and development.

She recalled the sacrifices given by our forefathers for the creation of Pakistan and urged adherence to Quaid-e-Azam’s message of Unity, Faith and Discipline to promote national unity and cohesion.

She reiterated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to celebrate the Independence Day as the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Pakistani children performed the national songs with enthusiasm and zeal.