Pakistan’s new envoy to Beijing Naghmana Hashmi meets Chinese official

BEIJING: In her first official meeting upon arrival in Beijing, Naghmana A. Hashmi, Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to China, presented a copy of her credentials to Hong Lei, Director General of the Protocol Department, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Ambassador Hashmi said that Pakistan and China were close friends, partners and brotherly countries. This relationship had developed with the continuous efforts of successive generations of leaders and diplomats from both countries.

The Ambassador expressed her desire to work closely with counterparts in China to further develop this deep-rooted friendship.

Director General Hong Lei welcomed Ambassador Hashmi, and conveyed China’s commitment to the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership for shared future in the new era with Pakistan.

He said, “Pakistan and China are old friends and iron brothers. This is a special relationship.” Director General Hong Lei offered full support of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ambassador in her new role.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Hashmi arrived in Beijing on 12th July after serving as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union since 2014.

Her past appointments include Additional Foreign Secretary for the Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador to Ireland. She has also served previously as Deputy Head of Mission in China.