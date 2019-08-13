Eid-ul-Azha festivities continue on 2nd day

ISLAMABAD: The second day of Eid-ul-Azha was also celebrated with great enthusiasm on Tuesday amid arranging parties with mouthwatering dishes and distributing the sacrificial animal meat among the poor and relatives.



Those who could not slaughter their animals on first day of Eid due to engagement of butchers or some other reasons, would continue the practice on second and third day.

Families and youngsters are arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns and open air places as well other picnic spots, for their friends and family members.

Some of families and youngsters, on second day of Eid-ul-Azha thronged public parks, open air spaces and hill sides and arranged barbecue parties there.

Barbecue parties are considered to be the perfect way to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, as meat of different varieties is easily available to everyone.

Meanwhile, health experts have asked citizens not to eat too much meat at a time as it can be harmful for their health, especially during current season.